Casino Stocks Are Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving the Rally?

- Macau’s gaming revenue jumps 19% year-over-year in June, beating analyst expectations.
- Investor optimism grows as strong Macau revenue signals renewed momentum in the casino sector.
- Market-moving news hits Benzinga Pro first—get a 30-minute edge and save 60% this 4th of July.
Shares of casino stocks are trading higher after Macau’s June casino revenue reportedly rose.
What To Know: According to Investing.com, Macau’s gaming revenue rose 19% year-over-year in June to 21.1 billion patacas ($2.6 billion), beating the median analyst estimate of a 9.4% increase.
The increase in revenue is linked to a series of concerts by Cantopop icon Jacky Cheung. Citigroup C analyst George Choi observed that premium player attendance rose 16% on the opening night of Cheung's shows compared to the same period last year, with average bets from high-rollers climbing 36%.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN, MGM Resorts international MGM and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR are all on the rise today.
Related Link: Plug Power Stock Pulls Back After Tax Credit Rally
Price Action: At the time of writing, Las Vegas Sands shares are trading 8.87% higher at $47.35, Wynn shares are moving 8.19% higher at $101.35, MGM stock is moving is 6.29% higher at $36.56 and Caesars shares are trading 4.02% higher at $29.54, per data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.