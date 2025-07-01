Casino Stocks Are Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving the Rally?

Shares of casino stocks are trading higher after Macau’s June casino revenue reportedly rose.

What To Know: According to Investing.com, Macau’s gaming revenue rose 19% year-over-year in June to 21.1 billion patacas ($2.6 billion), beating the median analyst estimate of a 9.4% increase.

The increase in revenue is linked to a series of concerts by Cantopop icon Jacky Cheung. Citigroup C analyst George Choi observed that premium player attendance rose 16% on the opening night of Cheung's shows compared to the same period last year, with average bets from high-rollers climbing 36%.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN, MGM Resorts international MGM and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR are all on the rise today.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Las Vegas Sands shares are trading 8.87% higher at $47.35, Wynn shares are moving 8.19% higher at $101.35, MGM stock is moving is 6.29% higher at $36.56 and Caesars shares are trading 4.02% higher at $29.54, per data from Benzinga Pro.

