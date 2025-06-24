June 24, 2025 3:36 PM 1 min read

Ambarella Shares Are Surging Tuesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Ambarella Inc. AMBA shares are trading higher on Tuesday after reports emerged that the chip design company is exploring a potential sale.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, the Santa Clara-based firm has begun working with bankers and has reached out to potential buyers, including industry rivals and private equity firms.

The company, known for its video compression and image-processing chips used in automotive and security applications, has a market value of about $2.6 billion. While the discussions are still in early stages and may not result in a transaction, investors are reacting to the possibility of a buyout at a premium. Ambarella has not commented on the reports.

Ambarella is led by co-founder and CEO Fermi Wang. The company has recently shifted its focus to "edge AI" products, which now make up about 75% of its sales. The chips enable real-time image recognition close to where video is captured, making them useful in sectors like industrial automation and video conferencing.

The company's revenue remains heavily reliant on one distributor, Taiwan-based WT Microelectronics, which accounts for over 60% of Ambarella's total sales. The news of a possible sale comes amid a broader uptick in semiconductor dealmaking, including SoftBank's $6.5 billion acquisition of Ampere Computing and Intel's recent divestment of its stake in Altera.

AMBA Price Action: Ambarella shares were up 19.2% at $61.48 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Momentum
22.53
Growth
17.77
Quality
Not Available
Value
47.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

