AppLovin, First Solar And Li Auto Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- AppLovin fell 14.7% last week, extending losses after a short-seller report by Culper Research.
- First Solar dropped 13.6% as Trump’s proposed tax bill slashed incentives for renewable energy, hitting solar stocks broadly.
- See how Matt Maley is positioning for post-Fed volatility and momentum—live this Sunday, June 22 at 1 PM ET.
In the holiday-shortened week, these ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- AppLovin Corporation APP stock fell 14.68% last week, continuing its fall after a short-sell report issued by Culper Research.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock lost 13.6% last week amid a broader decline in solar stocks after the U.S. Senate Finance Committee unveiled its version of President Trump's tax bill, which slashed renewable energy incentives.
- James Hardie Industries plc JHX stock declined 11.23%.
- BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC stock dipped 10.65% last week.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK stock dropped 10.4% last week.
- Accenture plc ACN stock fell 10.3% amid a selloff following the company's Q3 financial results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock declined 9.94% amid a tech sector pullback driven by rising Middle East tensions between Israel and Iran.
- Li Auto Inc. LI stock fell 9.91% amid China's suspension of trade-in subsidies for EVs and fuel-efficient cars in key urban markets.
- Corpay, Inc. CPAY stock fell 9.64% last week amid pressure from Coinbase Global’s COIN announcement of its new stablecoin payments stack, which may impact Corpay's business outlook.
- Mastercard Incorporated MA stock lowered 9.56% last week amid a broader selloff in credit card stocks following Coinbase's launch of its stablecoin payments infrastructure.
Loading...
Loading...
Read Next:
- Consumer Tech News (June 16-June 20): Fed Holds Rates, Trump Eyes Iran Moves, Apple Taps AI, Accenture Shifts Strategy
- AST SpaceMobile And Coinbase Global Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APPAppLovin Corp
$325.25-5.55%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.03
Growth
50.94
Quality
Not Available
Value
9.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FSLRFirst Solar Inc
$145.271.11%
LILi Auto Inc
$26.07-1.32%
ACNAccenture PLC
$286.00-6.65%
ANETArista Networks Inc
$86.32-4.34%
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$305.473.45%
CPAYCorpay Inc
$316.310.60%
GSKGSK PLC
$38.12-1.35%
JHXJames Hardie Industries PLC
$24.09-0.78%
MAMastercard Inc
$534.00-0.88%
ONCBeOne Medicines Ltd
$247.08-2.25%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in