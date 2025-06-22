June 22, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read

AppLovin, First Solar And Li Auto Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

In the holiday-shortened week, these ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. AppLovin Corporation APP stock fell 14.68% last week, continuing its fall after a short-sell report issued by Culper Research.
  2. First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock lost 13.6% last week amid a broader decline in solar stocks after the U.S. Senate Finance Committee unveiled its version of President Trump's tax bill, which slashed renewable energy incentives.
  3. James Hardie Industries plc JHX stock declined 11.23%.
  4. BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC stock dipped 10.65% last week.
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK stock dropped 10.4% last week.
  6. Accenture plc ACN stock fell 10.3% amid a selloff following the company's Q3 financial results.
  7. Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock declined 9.94% amid a tech sector pullback driven by rising Middle East tensions between Israel and Iran.
  8. Li Auto Inc. LI stock fell 9.91% amid China's suspension of trade-in subsidies for EVs and fuel-efficient cars in key urban markets.
  9. Corpay, Inc. CPAY stock fell 9.64% last week amid pressure from Coinbase Global’s COIN announcement of its new stablecoin payments stack, which may impact Corpay's business outlook.
  10. Mastercard Incorporated MA stock lowered 9.56% last week amid a broader selloff in credit card stocks following Coinbase's launch of its stablecoin payments infrastructure.
