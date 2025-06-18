What's Going On With JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock?

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon. The stock is gaining following a report from Bloomberg that top U.S. regulators are planning to significantly reduce capital requirements for the nation’s largest banks.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC are set to lower the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio, a key capital buffer. The proposal would decrease the required capital from 5% to a range of 3.5% to 4.5% for bank holding companies like JPMorgan.

This easing of regulations, which Bloomberg reports will be discussed at a Federal Reserve meeting on June 25, is seen as a major victory for Wall Street. The move is expected to free up substantial capital for JPMorgan Chase.

Analysts suggest this could lead to increased share buybacks, higher dividends for investors and expanded capacity for profitable trading in the crucial U.S. Treasuries market.

Furthermore, the reduced capital burden could empower JPMorgan to expand its lending activities to both corporate and consumer clients, driving core revenue growth. The regulatory relief may also enhance the bank’s competitive standing against large European and Asian rivals who operate under different capital frameworks.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JPMorgan shares are up 1.72% to $274.13 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $280.25 and a low of $190.90.

