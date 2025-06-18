Nucor Stock Rises After Steelmaker Issues Q2 Guidance

Nucor Corporation NUE shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company issued earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2025.

What To Know: The steelmaker said on Wednesday that it expects earnings to come in between $2.55 and $2.65 per share for the quarter ending July 5. That forecast is up sharply from the 67 cents per share it reported in the first quarter of 2025 and just below earnings of $2.68 per share reported in the same quarter last year.

The expected increase in earnings spans all three of Nucor's business segments. The biggest gains are projected in the steel mills segment, where average selling prices are up at sheet and plate mills. Steel products are expected to improve on higher volumes and lower costs, and raw materials earnings are also expected to rise.

Nucor noted that it has repurchased about 1.8 million shares during the second quarter at an average price of $111.89. The company said it has now returned approximately $755 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends so far in 2025.

Nucor plans to release its full second-quarter results after the market closes on July 28, which will be accompanied by a conference call the next morning.

IS NUE A Good Stock To Buy?

Nucor has reported average annual revenue growth of 15.02% over the past five years. It's also important to pay attention to valuation when deciding whether to buy a stock. Nucor has a forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This means investors are paying $15.87 for each dollar of expected earnings in the future. The average forward P/E ratio of Nucor's peers is 16.05.

Other important metrics to look at include a company's profitability, balance sheet and performance relative to a benchmark index. For in-depth analysis tools and important financial data, check out Benzinga Pro.

NUE Price Action: Nucor shares were up 4.37% at $127.54 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.