Innoviz Technologies Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Driving The Momentum?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ shares are rising Tuesday after the company announced it signed a Statement of Development Work (SoDW) agreement with a top five passenger automotive manufacturer.

What To Know: Innoviz will supply advanced lidar (light detection and ranging) units for the undisclosed OEM’s highly automated series-production program. The company is targeting start of production in 2027.

Under terms of the agreement, Innoviz will develop hardware and software modifications for its InnovizTwo lidar system to ensure seamless integration into the OEM’s vehicle system, beginning in the second quarter of 2025. Innoviz said it will supply several hundred lidar units over the coming months.

“It’s an exciting step forward for the industry as mass market car manufacturers begin moving towards highly automated and fully autonomous driving solutions,” said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies.

“Collaborating with one of the most respected automotive manufacturers in the world underscores the growing demand for LiDAR solutions that meet the industry’s toughest technical and safety standards.”

INVZ Price Action: Innoviz shares were up 25.4% at $1.17 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Innoviz Technologies.