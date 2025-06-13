June 13, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read

Adobe, FibroGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 500 points on Friday.

Shares of Adobe Inc ADBE fell in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, surpassing the estimated $4.96 per share.

Adobe slipped 1.8% to $406.55 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN shares tumbled 16.2% to $17.03 in pre-market trading after jumping over 82% on Thursday.
  • The Generation Essentials Group TGE fell 10.6% to $8.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% o Thursday.
  • VEON Ltd VEON shares dipped 9.9% to $42.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Thursday.
  • Arrive AI Inc. ARAI fell 8.8% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Arrive AI recently announced it obtained another patent for its AI-powered smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery.
  • SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 7.3% to $3.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL fell 7.1% to $5.07 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, announced a seven-figure NATO contract for daily monitoring and intelligence capabilities.
  • Omada Health, Inc. OMDA dipped 6.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
  • COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS fell 6% to $4.2500 in pre-market trading.
  • FibroGen, Inc. FGEN fell 4.4% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

