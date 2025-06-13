Adobe, FibroGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 500 points on Friday.
Shares of Adobe Inc ADBE fell in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
The company reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, surpassing the estimated $4.96 per share.
Adobe slipped 1.8% to $406.55 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN shares tumbled 16.2% to $17.03 in pre-market trading after jumping over 82% on Thursday.
- The Generation Essentials Group TGE fell 10.6% to $8.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% o Thursday.
- VEON Ltd VEON shares dipped 9.9% to $42.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Thursday.
- Arrive AI Inc. ARAI fell 8.8% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Arrive AI recently announced it obtained another patent for its AI-powered smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery.
- SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 7.3% to $3.94 in pre-market trading.
- Planet Labs PBC PL fell 7.1% to $5.07 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, announced a seven-figure NATO contract for daily monitoring and intelligence capabilities.
- Omada Health, Inc. OMDA dipped 6.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS fell 6% to $4.2500 in pre-market trading.
- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN fell 4.4% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
