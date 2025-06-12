Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Pulls Back After Hitting All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are experiencing a slight pullback Thursday after a powerful rally propelled the stock to a new all-time high on Wednesday. The surge was fueled by a string of positive company announcements and strong investor sentiment surrounding its artificial intelligence platforms.

What To Know: Palantir’s remarkable 2025 run has been supported by several key developments. Last week, the company secured a significant multi-year partnership with specialty paper manufacturer Fedrigoni to accelerate its digital transformation using Palantir’s AI.

Adding to the bullish momentum, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett recently included Palantir in his “bro billionaire” basket of high-performing tech stocks. This positive news was further bolstered by Palantir’s latest earnings report, which revealed a 39% year-over-year increase in its customer count and raised full-year guidance.

Read Also: Plug Power Stock Surges 59% Over Past Week: What’s Driving The Rally?

The positive momentum comes as CEO Alex Karp publicly addresses the high-stakes AI race with China while forcefully refuting allegations of unlawful company surveillance.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive news, Mizuho reportedly reiterated its Underperform rating on the stock Wednesday. However, the firm did increase its price target from $94 to $116, acknowledging the company’s recent strength.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, after hitting an all-time high Wednesday, Palantir’s stock fell marginally Thursday morning. Shares are trading around $135.33, down approximately 0.77% for the day.

Read Also: Planet Labs Stock Is Trending Thursday: What’s Going On?

How To Buy PLTR Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Palantir Technologies’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR has a 52-week high of $139.75 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

Image: Shutterstock