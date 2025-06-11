Apple's AI Future In Question? Stock Falls After WWDC 2025 Event

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon as investors continue to digest announcements from this week’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

What To Know: The much-anticipated event showcased updates across Apple’s operating systems, including a new design language called “Liquid Glass,” but left some analysts and investors underwhelmed by its advancements in artificial intelligence.

The market’s reaction suggests that the incremental updates and a delayed overhaul of its voice assistant, Siri, failed to impress. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman called the lack of “any real new AI features…startling.”

Similarly, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a “Hold” rating, stating that nothing presented would catalyze an immediate iPhone upgrade cycle. She noted that most announcements had been widely reported beforehand, leaving “no surprises” for Wall Street.

However, not all sentiment was negative. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a “Buy” rating and a $253 price target, arguing that the ecosystem’s “stickiness” and forthcoming hardware refreshes would continue to drive value.

TechRadar also highlighted the potential of Apple opening its Foundation AI Models to developers, suggesting it could secure the company’s future.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple’s stock is trading lower by 1.77% to $199.09 late Wednesday, near session lows.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AAPL has a 52-week high of $260.09 and a 52-week low of $169.21.

Image: Shutterstock