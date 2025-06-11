Intel (INTC) Stock Is Falling Wednesday: What's Going On?

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Wednesday, erasing gains from the previous session as investor focus shifted back to the company’s ongoing challenges. After pushing higher on Tuesday amid broad tech-sector enthusiasm, the stock is pulling back Wednesday despite a lack of company-specific news for the session.

What To Know: Tuesday’s rally also came despite a lack of company-specific news and a sober outlook from company executives. CFO David Zinsner recently tempered expectations, stating the company’s crucial foundry business isn’t projected to break even until 2027.

This followed a disappointing second-quarter forecast, compounding concerns about Intel losing ground to competitors like AMD and NVIDIA Corp.

Read Also: What’s Going On With GameStop Stock Wednesday?

The brief stock surge Tuesday was largely attributed to a powerful updraft lifting all semiconductor names, fueled by bullish sentiment from a recent Bank of America tech conference and massive inflows into tech funds. This allowed Intel to float higher on sector optimism rather than its own recent, challenging fundamentals.

Price Action: Tuesday’s optimism faded Wednesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was trading down over 6.09% to $20.74 on Wednesday morning on trading volume of nearly 58 million shares.

Read Also: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Tumbles On US-Mexico Steel Tariff Deal Report

How To Buy INTC Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Intel’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, INTC has a 52-week high of $37.16 and a 52-week low of $17.66.

Image: Shutterstock