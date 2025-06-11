SailPoint Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ouster, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of SailPoint, Inc. SAIL rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $230.47 million, compared to analyst consensus estimates of $235.19 million. The quarterly subscription revenue was $215.32 million, up by 27%. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 1 cent, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss.
SailPoint shares jumped 20.1% to $23.60 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares jumped 30.6% to $19.77.
- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 21.3% to $11.21. Citigroup analyst Alice Cai, on Tuesday, upgraded QuantaSing from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 21.3% to $63.99. Oklo has been selected to provide clean nuclear power for Air Force Base in Alaska under Defense Department Pilot Program
- Ouster, Inc. OUST rose 20.7% to $19.36 after the company announced that its OS1 digital lidar has been vetted and approved by the Department of Defense for use in unmanned aerial systems.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR gained 18.2% to $8.84.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI gained 17.5% to $13.22. Rigetti Computing completed $350 million at-the-market equity offering.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 16.8% to $40.38.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY gained 16.7% to $30.20 following quarterly results.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV rose 15.6% to $1.7000.
- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE gained 12.8% to $34.44. NANO Nuclear Energy named former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Chairman of its Executive Advisory Board.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU rose 12.6% to $164.46.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL gained 8% to $132.70. Sezzle recently announced it filed an antitrust lawsuit against Shopify.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 8% to $10.20.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 6.7% to $65.14.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.