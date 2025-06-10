GameStop (GME) Stock: Q1 Earnings, Bitcoin & Nintendo Switch 2 Drive Volatility

GameStop Corp GME shares are experiencing heightened volatility Tuesday as the company prepares to release its first-quarter earnings report after the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Investor attention is focused on several key developments. The company recently added 4,710 Bitcoin to its balance sheet as a treasury reserve asset, a strategic pivot that has fueled investor interest.

Excitement also surrounds the June 5 launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which saw long lines and sellouts at GameStop stores, potentially boosting hardware sales. The company’s growing Collectibles revenue segment remains another area of interest for shareholders.

For the quarter, analysts expect GameStop to report a profit of 4 cents per share, an improvement over a 12-cent loss in the same period last year. Revenue is forecast to be $754.2 million, down from $881.8 million a year ago. The company has missed sales estimates for six straight quarters.

With shares up roughly 7.5% over the last month, investors will be looking to the report to see if the recent positive momentum can be sustained.

However, the company has traditionally reported results without providing guidance or holding a conference call, potentially leaving investors without commentary on its crypto strategy or the impact of the new Nintendo console.

Price Action: GME stock was trading at $29.89 Tuesday morning, down 1.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GME has a 52-week high of $35.81 and a 52-week low of $18.73.

Image: Shutterstock