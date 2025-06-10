June 10, 2025 10:54 AM 1 min read

Webull Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What Investors Are Watching

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Webull Corp BULL shares are moving higher Tuesday after the company announced the launch of Kalshi’s hourly cryptocurrency markets on its investing platform.

What Happened: Webull announced that it launched crypto hourly contract trading for U.S. retail investors through its partnership with prediction market exchange Kalshi.

Webull users will now be able to participate in over/under prediction markets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving users the option to engage in low-cost alternative trading styles.

“Prediction markets are about transparency and accessibility. They offer a dynamic way for users to participate in fast-paced trading,” said Anthony Denier, group president and U.S. CEO of Webull.

“Expanding access to cryptocurrency through prediction markets lowers the barriers of entry to financial markets while delivering precision tools for all experience levels. As one of the first full-service broker-dealers to adopt Kalshi’s prediction markets, we’re reimagining what trading looks like while staying true to our roots and values.”

Webull said last month that total customer assets grew 45% year-over-year to $12.6 billion, driven by strong net deposit growth of 66%. Registered users grew 17% year-over-year to 24.1 million and funded accounts increased 10% to 4.7 million.

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were up 3.83% at $11.12 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: gguy/Shutterstock.

BULL Logo
BULLWebull Corp
$11.154.11%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved