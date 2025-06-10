Webull Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What Investors Are Watching

Webull Corp BULL shares are moving higher Tuesday after the company announced the launch of Kalshi’s hourly cryptocurrency markets on its investing platform.

What Happened: Webull announced that it launched crypto hourly contract trading for U.S. retail investors through its partnership with prediction market exchange Kalshi.

Webull users will now be able to participate in over/under prediction markets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving users the option to engage in low-cost alternative trading styles.

“Prediction markets are about transparency and accessibility. They offer a dynamic way for users to participate in fast-paced trading,” said Anthony Denier, group president and U.S. CEO of Webull.

“Expanding access to cryptocurrency through prediction markets lowers the barriers of entry to financial markets while delivering precision tools for all experience levels. As one of the first full-service broker-dealers to adopt Kalshi’s prediction markets, we’re reimagining what trading looks like while staying true to our roots and values.”

Webull said last month that total customer assets grew 45% year-over-year to $12.6 billion, driven by strong net deposit growth of 66%. Registered users grew 17% year-over-year to 24.1 million and funded accounts increased 10% to 4.7 million.

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were up 3.83% at $11.12 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: gguy/Shutterstock.