May 27, 2025 9:02 AM 2 min read

Toyota Moves GR Corolla Line To UK As Japan Plant Hits Capacity: Report

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Toyota Motor Corp. TM is reportedly moving part of its GR Corolla production to the United Kingdom to reduce delivery wait times in North America.

The automaker will invest approximately $56 million in a dedicated U.K. production line to serve the North American market, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The shift aims to leverage excess capacity in the U.K. and ease pressure on Toyota’s Motomachi Plant in Japan, which is already running at full capacity.

Also Read: Trump Tariffs To Cost Toyota $1.3 Billion As Japanese Automaker Warns Forecasting Is ‘Very Difficult’ Amid Uncertainty

The GR Corolla is built exclusively in Japan, where strong North American demand has led to extended delivery timelines. Last year, Motomachi produced 25,000 vehicles, including 8,000 GR Corollas.

According to Reuters, the decision is not linked to U.S. auto tariffs, though the Trump administration recently cut duties on British imports to 10% for up to 100,000 vehicles annually. Toyota plans to absorb any tariff-related costs without raising prices.

U.S. plants remain focused on hybrids and other high-demand models, limiting capacity for GR production. The GR Corolla, priced around 6 million yen or roughly $42,131.87 (about double the standard model), is manually assembled and requires months for delivery, the report said.

The GR series, developed under Chairman Akio Toyoda’s racing vision, includes high-performance vehicles like the GR Corolla and GR Yaris. While niche in volume, these vehicles offer higher margins and a dedicated enthusiast following.

Toyota will continue building GR models for Japan and other global markets at Motomachi while the U.K. line supplies North America.

Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 1.11% to $184.32 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by ChameleonsEye via Shutterstock

TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$184.961.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
42.00
Growth
52.70
Quality
97.62
Value
98.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsTop StoriesMoversBriefsmobilityStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved