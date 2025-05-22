May 22, 2025 8:17 AM 2 min read

UnitedHealth, CVS Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH fell sharply during Thursday's session.

Shares of health insurance stocks traded lower after CMS announced a strategy to enhance and accelerate Medicare Advantage audits.

UnitedHealth has lost nearly $140 billion from its market capitalization following a series of events such as downbeat Q1 results, CEO Andrew Witty stepping down and a potential criminal investigation by the Department of Justice.

UnitedHealth shares declined 2.5% to $295.52 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Sunrun Inc. RUN shares dipped 15.1% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY declined 12.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH dipped 12.1% to $41.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Upexi, Inc. UPXI fell 9.5% to $11.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Wednesday.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS dipped 9.1% to $4.28 in pre-market trading.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR fell 8% to $150.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Manchester United plc MANU shares declined 6.9% to $13.54 in pre-market trading.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG slipped 5.2% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, on Wednesday, maintained SolarEdge with a Sell and raised the price target from $3.9 to $6.9.
  • CVS Health Corporation CVS fell 2.8% to $60.35 in pre-market trading. Shares of health insurance stocks fell after CMS announced a strategy to enhance and accelerate Medicare Advantage audits.

Posted In:
