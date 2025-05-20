May 20, 2025 12:12 PM 2 min read

Raytheon Boosts US Military Defense With Advanced Threat-Tracking Radar

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

RTX Corporation‘s RTX Raytheon on Monday delivered a major upgrade to the U.S. military’s missile defense capabilities. Raytheon, an RTX business unit, has handed over a next-generation version of its AN/TPY-2 radar system to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

This newly delivered radar marks the first AN/TPY-2 equipped entirely with a Gallium Nitride array, offering advanced detection and tracking of ballistic threats.

The device enhances U.S. and allied missile defense infrastructure with improved sensitivity and range. The radar operates in the X-band frequency range, which helps differentiate between actual threats and non-threatening objects, such as booster fragments.

Also Read: Trump Hails US Troops As The 'Greatest Fighting Force In The History Of The World,' Promises Pay Raises: 'America's Military Will Soon Be Bigger, Better, Stronger And More Powerful Than Ever

The new version features Raytheon’s CX6 computing software, which adds layers of protection by improving target accuracy and strengthening defenses against electronic attacks.

Sam Deneke, President of Air and Space Defense Systems at Raytheon, highlighted the system’s development trajectory.

“This is the most advanced version of AN/TPY-2 that Raytheon has built, leveraging years of investment and innovation to produce superior capability at a lower cost to the U.S. armed forces,” he stated. “As demand increases for missile defense of the homeland, the AN/TPY-2 radar is ready to meet the mission.”

The AN/TPY-2 system is engineered to identify, track, and assess missile threats during all stages of flight.

The use of GaN technology significantly broadens its surveillance reach, ensuring faster response times and greater coverage across conflict zones and allied territories.

It also plays a crucial role in addressing emerging hypersonic threats. The upgraded system underlines RTX’s strategic focus on supporting national defense while delivering cost-effective, cutting-edge solutions.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.18% to $136.94 at last check Tuesday.

Image by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

