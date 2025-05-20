Palo Alto Eyes 15% Revenue Growth In Q3 Report

Zinger Key Points
- Palo Alto is expected to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes.
- The company previously projected revenue from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion, representing a year-over-year growth between 14% and 15%.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is in the spotlight ahead of earnings Tuesday after the market closes. Here’s what you need to know.
What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of 77 cents and revenue of $2.28 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
In its last earnings report, the company projected revenue from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion, representing a year-over-year growth between 14% and 15%.
Furthermore, the company anticipated Next-Generation Security annual reoccurring revenue from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. This would represent a year-over-year increase from 33% to 34%.
The cybersecurity firm also forecasted remaining performance obligations from $13.5 billion to $13.6 billion, which would mean year-over-year growth between 19% and 20%.
PANW Price Action: At the time of writing, Palo Alto stock is trading 0.41% lower at $193.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
