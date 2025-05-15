T-Mobile, Palo Alto Partner To Enhance 5G Cybersecurity For US Businesses

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW on Thursday introduced ‘T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks,’ a new managed offering that combines a 5G advanced network, T-Mobile’s T-SIMsecure with T-Mobile Security Slice, and Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE 5G.

The offering will deliver enhanced protection, performance, and simplicity to T-Mobile for Business customers.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE 5G, the cloud-native Zero Trust security solution, expands T-Mobile’s security portfolio, enabling organizations to better protect their networks and devices without needing extra equipment or software.

Also Read: T-Mobile Beats Estimates, But Customer Growth Leaves Investors Wanting More, Says Analyst

It empowers businesses and government agencies to connect users and devices to private more securely, Software as a Service (SaaS), and internet applications while maintaining strict security policies and visibility.

Integrating Alto Networks’ SASE capabilities into T-Mobile’s network protects customer data more effectively across endpoints.

The number of business 5G IoT connections in North America is expected to grow from five million in 2025 to 39 million by 2030.

Palo Alto Networks surged 23% in the last 12 months. The company snapped up an AI security startup called Protect AI at a valuation of over $500 million. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives named it among his defensive picks, suggesting investors could rotate from semis to software to hunker down amid the current market volatility.

T-Mobile US stock surged 48% in the last 12 months. Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi upgraded the rating, citing healthy subscriber growth and strong industry trends despite a recent stock drop.

Price Actions: T-Mobile US stock is up 2.63% to $241.49 at last check on Thursday. PANW is up 1.45%.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock