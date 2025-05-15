Why Is LOBO EV Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

Zinger Key Points
- LOBO signed a deal to sell 5,000 compact EVs in the U.S., generating $6 million in revenue.
- The company expects up to 41.5% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, driven by U.S. expansion and innovation.
- Get our list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO, a Chinese manufacturer of electric bikes, tricycles, and compact off-road EVs, saw its shares surge on Thursday after a new partnership with a U.S.-based distributor in Atlanta to expand its presence in the American market.
The collaboration marks a significant step forward for the company’s ambitions in the tourism, recreation, and golf transportation sectors across America. As part of the agreement, the distributor will purchase 5,000 customized electric four-wheelers from LOBO, which is expected to generate around $6 million in revenue.
Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO, emphasized that the U.S. strategy is a long-term plan, not a reactive move. “This is not a sudden move but a carefully developed plan that reflects our commitment to stability, mutual trust, and long-term growth,” he said, adding that the company’s local partnerships and knowledge-building efforts are designed to sustain long-term success.
Also Read: Tesla’s $350 Billion Rally Isn’t Just A Rebound — Gene Munster Says It’s Riding On Margins, Robotaxis, AI And Elon Musk
LOBO is expanding its compact EV lineup across key U.S. regions, targeting sectors like sightseeing and golf-course transportation. The company also plans to launch a dual-power model, combining electric and gasoline engines, to meet long-range mobility needs.
Amid ongoing tariff challenges, LOBO reaffirmed its U.S. commitment by emphasizing localized innovation and strategic adaptation. Its long-term goal includes developing smart EV solutions tailored to regional demands and establishing domestic production under a “Made in USA” framework.
For fiscal 2025, the company projects revenue between $28 million and $30 million, with a net income of approximately $3 million. This reflects potential annual growth of up to 41.5%, driven by its U.S. expansion and global initiatives.
Price Action: LOBO shares are trading higher by 56.29% to $1.34 at the last check on Thursday.
Read Next:
Image by Gumbariya via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.