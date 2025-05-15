Why Is LOBO EV Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO, a Chinese manufacturer of electric bikes, tricycles, and compact off-road EVs, saw its shares surge on Thursday after a new partnership with a U.S.-based distributor in Atlanta to expand its presence in the American market.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward for the company’s ambitions in the tourism, recreation, and golf transportation sectors across America. As part of the agreement, the distributor will purchase 5,000 customized electric four-wheelers from LOBO, which is expected to generate around $6 million in revenue.

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO, emphasized that the U.S. strategy is a long-term plan, not a reactive move. “This is not a sudden move but a carefully developed plan that reflects our commitment to stability, mutual trust, and long-term growth,” he said, adding that the company’s local partnerships and knowledge-building efforts are designed to sustain long-term success.

Also Read: Tesla’s $350 Billion Rally Isn’t Just A Rebound — Gene Munster Says It’s Riding On Margins, Robotaxis, AI And Elon Musk

LOBO is expanding its compact EV lineup across key U.S. regions, targeting sectors like sightseeing and golf-course transportation. The company also plans to launch a dual-power model, combining electric and gasoline engines, to meet long-range mobility needs.

Amid ongoing tariff challenges, LOBO reaffirmed its U.S. commitment by emphasizing localized innovation and strategic adaptation. Its long-term goal includes developing smart EV solutions tailored to regional demands and establishing domestic production under a “Made in USA” framework.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects revenue between $28 million and $30 million, with a net income of approximately $3 million. This reflects potential annual growth of up to 41.5%, driven by its U.S. expansion and global initiatives.

Price Action: LOBO shares are trading higher by 56.29% to $1.34 at the last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Image by Gumbariya via Shutterstock