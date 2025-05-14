What's Going On With DoorDash Stock On Wednesday?

DoorDash, Inc. DASH launched a new era of food delivery in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The company partnered with drone logistics company Wing to introduce airborne deliveries to the region. The initiative is now live for select customers near The Arboretum Shopping Center in the southern part of the city.

This collaboration builds on a broader partnership between the two firms that began in 2022 in Australia and has since expanded across the United States.

Customers within a four-mile radius of The Arboretum can now opt for drone delivery on orders from participating restaurants, including local favorites and well-known brands such as Curry Junction, Joa Korean food, and Panera Bread.

The drone rollout is spearheaded by DoorDash Labs, the company’s automation and robotics division.

Along with Wing, DoorDash is experimenting with multi-modal delivery networks that also include sidewalk robots from Coco Robotics.

The broader goal is to improve service efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction while providing new earning avenues for delivery partners.

North Carolina’s proactive stance on drone technology has made it a natural fit for this latest deployment.

According to Wing CEO Adam Woodworth, Charlotte’s openness to tech-forward solutions made it an ideal candidate for its newest expansion.

Eligible customers will notice a “Drone” option in the DoorDash app. After selecting an eligible item, users can opt for drone delivery at checkout. Once confirmed, live tracking enables them to monitor their order as it flies in.

In addition to food, select DashMart items – such as snacks, drinks, and over-the-counter medications – are also available for drone delivery.

Price Action: DASH shares are trading higher by 0.24% to $198.28 at last check Wednesday.

