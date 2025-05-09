What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

Lucid Group Inc. LCID shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced substantial incentives on its Air sedan lineup, offering discounts of up to $20,500 through the end of May.

What To Know: The move comes as the company attempts to stimulate demand in the face of potential margin pressure from recently announced tariffs by the Trump administration, which it says could impact profitability by as much as 8% to 15%.

Lucid's discount offer includes a combination of federal EV credits, trade-in bonuses and brand-specific incentives across its Touring, Pure and Grand Touring trims. Notably, customers trading in a Tesla vehicle can also access a $4,000 bonus, adding to the stackable benefits.

In its recent fourth-quarter earnings call, Lucid reported a 58% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries. The company also confirmed plans to expand into the mid-size vehicle segment by 2026 and aims to reach 20,000 vehicle deliveries this year. Additional updates included its acquisition of assets from bankrupt EV maker Nikola and the hiring of over 300 former Nikola employees. Lucid also raised over $1 billion through convertible notes to support its scaling efforts.

LCID Price Action: Lucid shares were up 7.58% at $2.48 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

