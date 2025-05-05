What's Going On With Reddit Stock Monday?

Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock is trading higher Monday after Seaport Global upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating. Several analysts have raised price targets in response to earnings. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Seaport analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded the stock following strong first-quarter revenue and EBITDA combined with solid guidance.

The analyst noted that while Reddit is facing challenges due to changes in Google's search algorithm, he still expects the company to grow over time, citing strong first-quarter results and a solid financial outlook.

Last week Reddit reported revenue of $392.36 million, beating the consensus estimate of $370.01 million. In addition, the company reported earnings per share of 13 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 2 cents.

The company sees second-quarter sales from $410 million to $430 million, versus the consensus estimate of $395.48 million.

Analyst Changes: Here’s a look at other analyst changes following the earnings report.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $150 to $158.

maintained a Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $150 to $158. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Overweight rating on Redidit and raised the price target from $158 to $168.

maintained an Overweight rating on Redidit and raised the price target from $158 to $168. Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $120 to $130.

maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $120 to $130. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $124 to $140.

See Also: Sotera Health ‘Is Uniquely Insulated From Potential Tariff Policy,’ Goldman Sachs Says

RDDT Price Action: At the time of writing, Reddit shares are trading 3.74% higher at $118.08, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock