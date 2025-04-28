What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares got a slight bump in early trading Monday. The company announced the termination of a 2018 consent order from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

What Happened: Wells Fargo on Monday confirmed that the CFPB’s consent order related to the company’s risk management program has been terminated, representing the twelfth consent order closed by Wells Fargo regulators since 2019.

“Today’s termination, along with the recent closure of other consent orders, demonstrates that we have completed much of our common risk and control infrastructure work, including work that is required by other orders,” said Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo.

“I am proud of the work done by our teams and remain confident that we will complete the work needed to close our other open consent orders. Wells Fargo is a different and stronger company today as we focus on creating long-term value for our customers, clients, communities and shareholders.”

WFC Price Action: Wells Fargo shares were up 0.32% at $69.95 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

