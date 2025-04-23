What's Going On With Ford Stock Wednesday?

Ford Motor F shares traded higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump indicated tariffs against China may be lowered and trade tensions could de-escalate.

What To Know: According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering lowering the tariff to between 50% and 65%. The administration could also adopt a tiered approach, with levies varying based on what is considered strategic to America’s interests.

​Trump stated the final tariff rate won’t be 0%.

The move comes as part of the White House's effort to de-escalate trade tensions with China. China has signaled it is open to trade talks with the U.S., but not under threats from the administration.

Ford stock may be trading higher as a potential tariff cut eases investor concerns about the negative impact of tariffs on consumer spending.

F Price Action: Ford shares closed Wednesday 1.35% higher at $9.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link:

• Apple Stock Can Brush Off Tariff Concerns, Analyst Says Q2 Beat Coming Thanks To iPhone Demand

Photo: Shutterstock