Fartcoin Soars 121% In A Month, Dwarfs Bitcoin, Dogecoin Amid Trump Tariff-Induced Economic Jitters

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) has emerged as the new cryptocurrency growth story of 2025, defying macroeconomic pressures that have deflated many of the space’s major coins.

What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based token soared 121%, becoming the second-highest cryptocurrency gainer in the last 30 days. FARTCOIN added over $600 million to its market capitalization in this period.

The performance dwarfs the returns of market giants like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which rose 7.80% and 4.5%, respectively, over the month.

Notably, the growth came amid mounting fears of a recession, induced by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures against key trade partners.

See Also: Gary Black Shares Polymarket Data, Says Trump Tariffs Have Pushed Odds Of 2025 Recession To 57%

Speculative interest in the coin has skyrocketed. According to Coinglass, Open Interest, or money locked in derivatives, jumped threefold over the last month to $567 million.

Social analytics firm LunarCrush highlighted how social mentions for the coin increased in the run-up to the price rise, indicating a link between social activity and price swings.

Last week, we highlighted the notable increase in social activity surrounding $FARTCOIN.



Today, $FARTCOIN is the top price gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies (+22%).



This is why tracking social metrics matters. https://t.co/lfKUIszcU6 — LunarCrush.com Social Data (@LunarCrush) April 23, 2025

Price Action: At the time of writing, FARTCOIN was exchanging hands at $1.16, up 14.91% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the memecoin has spiked 24%.

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: