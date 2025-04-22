Fartcoin Soars 121% In A Month, Dwarfs Bitcoin, Dogecoin Amid Trump Tariff-Induced Economic Jitters

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) has emerged as the new cryptocurrency growth story of 2025, defying macroeconomic pressures that have deflated many of the space’s major coins.
What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based token soared 121%, becoming the second-highest cryptocurrency gainer in the last 30 days. FARTCOIN added over $600 million to its market capitalization in this period.
The performance dwarfs the returns of market giants like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which rose 7.80% and 4.5%, respectively, over the month.
Notably, the growth came amid mounting fears of a recession, induced by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures against key trade partners.
Speculative interest in the coin has skyrocketed. According to Coinglass, Open Interest, or money locked in derivatives, jumped threefold over the last month to $567 million.
Social analytics firm LunarCrush highlighted how social mentions for the coin increased in the run-up to the price rise, indicating a link between social activity and price swings.
Price Action: At the time of writing, FARTCOIN was exchanging hands at $1.16, up 14.91% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the memecoin has spiked 24%.
