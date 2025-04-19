President Donald Trump has signaled a potential end to efforts in mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine, stating that the U.S. may “take a pass” on further negotiations if either side proves unwilling to compromise.

BBC reports that Trump emphasized urgency during remarks in the Oval Office on Friday, noting he wants a resolution soon, though not within a rigid timeframe.

Trump’s warning coincides with comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stressed that American involvement in ceasefire talks could end within days unless tangible progress emerges.

The administration is prioritizing results, not prolonged diplomatic standoffs, BBC reports.

As Russian forces continue to assault northeastern Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv and Sumy—leaving multiple casualties—U.S. officials are pressuring both sides to find common ground swiftly.

Despite initial confidence from the Trump administration in securing a quick ceasefire, progress has stalled, with Washington expressing frustration at both Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump’s past criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and overtures to Vladimir Putin have stirred unease among NATO members, who remain committed to Ukraine’s defense.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to negotiations but under conditions aligning with Moscow’s interests.

Amid the fragile peace efforts, Ukraine and the U.S. have revived discussions around a joint investment fund aimed at post-war reconstruction.

The preliminary agreement, signed Thursday, also hints at broader cooperation over energy infrastructure and mineral resources.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the deal is progressing and could be finalized by April 26, BBC adds.

Zelensky has continued to push for firm security assurances from the U.S. in any ceasefire deal, warning European allies that a truce without such commitments would leave Ukraine vulnerable.

U.S. officials, however, argue that American business investment itself may serve as a deterrent against future Russian aggression.

