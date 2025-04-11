Booz Allen Hamilton, Movado Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Friday.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $109.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares dipped 2.9% to $105.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA shares dipped 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading.

shares dipped 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V . BWMX shares declined 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24.

. shares declined 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24. Solaris Resources Inc . SLSR shares fell 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. InnovAge Holding Corp . INNV declined 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.

. declined 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Costamare Inc . CMRE fell 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

. fell 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE shares tumbled 12.8% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 12.8% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday. Mesoblast Limited MESO dipped 9.5% to $9.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Thursday.

dipped 9.5% to $9.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . DYN fell 6.2% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Thursday.

. fell 6.2% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 4.9% to $13.14 in pre-market trading. Movado Group, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, April 16.

