Booz Allen Hamilton, Movado Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Friday.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $109.
Booz Allen Hamilton shares dipped 2.9% to $105.66 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA shares dipped 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading.
- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX shares declined 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24.
- Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR shares fell 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV declined 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Costamare Inc. CMRE fell 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE shares tumbled 12.8% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO dipped 9.5% to $9.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Thursday.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN fell 6.2% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Thursday.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 4.9% to $13.14 in pre-market trading. Movado Group, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, April 16.
