What's Going On With T1 Energy Stock Today?

- T1 Energy is expanding U.S. solar manufacturing with new Texas facilities and over 1,700 expected jobs.
- Company says U.S. tariffs will financially boost its domestic solar supply chain strategy.
T1 Energy Inc. TE shares are sharply lower on Friday after it said earlier in the day that the Trump administration’s tariffs announced earlier in the week align with the company’s mission to build a vertically integrated solar and storage supply chain in the U.S.
T1 operates a 5 GW solar module production facility, G1 Dallas, which is ramping up operations.
Meanwhile, the company is advancing project development for its planned G2 Austin solar cell facility in Milam County, Texas.
Together, these initiatives mark a significant investment in the U.S. solar industry and a commitment to energy independence.
“The tariffs introduced this week dovetail with our strategy, and the anticipated financial benefits should accelerate our plans to expand T1’s U.S. solar value chain,” Daniel Barcelo, T1’s chief executive, said.
With a current workforce of more than 1,000 people across its Texas operations and corporate team, T1 expects the G2 Austin facility alone to generate up to 1,700 new jobs.
The company believes that policies supporting U.S. manufacturing, job creation, and technology transfer will not only strengthen the solar sector but also enhance the competitiveness of domestically produced energy solutions.
T1 positions itself as a leader in reviving American solar manufacturing using cutting-edge technology and local labor.
Price Action: TE shares are trading lower by 9.09% to $1 at last check Friday.
Photo: Shutterstock/IM Imagery
