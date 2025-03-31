CoreWeave Shares Are Trading Lower Today: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- CoreWeave shares trade lower as investors react to the company’s disappointing IPO performance.
- The stock, which debuted Friday at $40 per share after pricing below the expected $47 to $55 range, struggles to gain momentum.
- Learn how to trade volatility during Q1 earnings season, live with Matt Maley on Wednesday, April 2 at 6 PM ET. Register for free now.
CoreWeave Inc. CRWV shares traded lower as investors react to the company's disappointing IPO performance and concerns about its financials.
What To Know: Analysts point to several factors weighing on CoreWeave's stock. The company initially aimed to raise $2.7 billion but settled for $1.5 billion, with Nvidia stepping in to support the offering due to weaker-than-expected demand. CoreWeave generated $1.9 billion in revenue last year but remains unprofitable and carries $7 billion in debt, raising concerns about its valuation.
The stock, which debuted Friday at $40 per share after pricing below the expected $47 to $55 range, has struggled to gain momentum despite backing from Nvidia.
Investor sentiment toward AI infrastructure stocks remains mixed, with Microsoft recently signaling a slowdown in its AI spending. Analysts say CoreWeave's struggles are more about company-specific risks rather than a broader weakness in the AI sector.
Despite the weak debut, CoreWeave has secured key partnerships, including a 15-year lease agreement with Galaxy Digital. Some analysts see potential for growth if the company can leverage its relationships with Nvidia, OpenAI and Microsoft to expand its high-performance computing services.
The stock continues to trade within a tight range of $36 to $41.94 since going public, with investors watching for signs of stability and improved financial performance.
CRWV Price Action: Coreweave closed down 7.30% at $37.08 at the time of writing, but was up slightly in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.