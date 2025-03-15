Radio host Charlamagne tha God took aim at the Democratic leadership on Friday, calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to step down.

Speaking on his radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne criticized the Democratic Party for what he described as “inaction” and ineffective messaging.

His comments came amid internal turmoil within the party, which intensified following Schumer’s controversial decision to vote in favor of a GOP-backed spending bill, reports The Hill.

“The party of inaction, the Democrats, have failed to protect the interest of the American people,” he said, adding, “Dems don’t just have a messaging problem. They got a leadership problem,” he continued. “The Chuck Schumers of the world, the Hakeem Jeffries, they should all step down.”

Also Read: $1.9 Billion Federal Scam, $2 Trillion in Federal Waste: The Latest Findings from DOGE as Elon Musk Says “Money Is Poorly Spent”

The bill passed in the Senate on Friday evening with a 54-46 vote, including support from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Democratic-caucusing Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).

This sparked outrage among House Democrats, who had already voted against the bill earlier in the week, with many, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), expressing a sense of betrayal, The Hill adds.

Schumer defended his decision, calling the funding stopgap a “bad bill,” but argued that passing it was preferable to a government shutdown under former President Donald Trump‘s influence.

Despite his rationale, Charlamagne questioned Schumer’s logic, suggesting that Democrats should have presented an alternative funding measure instead of backing a bill they deemed inadequate, The Hill reports.

In response to the leadership crisis, Charlamagne called for primary challenges against any Democratic lawmaker not aligning with the party’s values and fighting for the American people.

Schumer, on the other hand, insisted that his leadership remains in sync with the party, despite growing discontent among progressives.

Charlamagne’s remarks reflect broader frustrations within the party as Democrats continue to regroup after their disappointing losses in the 2022 elections.

Read Next:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock