Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise But A Spot ETF Filing Has Sent This L1 Token Flying 13%

Aptos APT/USD blasted with double-digit gains Wednesday after cryptocurrency fund manager Bitwise Asset Management filed an exchange-traded fund application with the SEC.

What happened: The Layer-1 blockchain token rallied over 12% in the last 24 hours, surging past $6 after over a month. The coin's trading volume soared 27.53% to $402.87 million in the 24-hour period.

APT’s advance overpowered market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which rose 5.53% and 5.22%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The surge came after Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching confirmed an S-1 filing by Bitwise to list shares of Bitwise Aptos ETF.

"It's a big 1st for the Move ecosystem, as promised, Ching said, referencing the programming language used in the Aptos blockchain.

Rumor no more. Can confirm @BitwiseInvest has filed an S-1 application for an @Aptos ETF.



It's a big 1st for the Move ecosystem, as promised.



Move money chain looking S-1 good here https://t.co/rTp8lIU1JS — avery.apt 🌐 (@AveryChing) March 5, 2025

See Also: El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Defiant Amid IMF’s Bitcoin Accumulation Concerns: ‘It Won’t Stop Now, And It Won’t Stop In The Future’

Why It Matters: The S-1 filing is a prerequisite for issuers to file to offer new securities. The firm submitted an ETF filing to Delaware's Department of State's Division of Corporations last week, considered a precursor to an official SEC filing.

The California-headquartered Aptos Labs was built by former Meta Platforms Inc. META engineers and operates a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to power its Layer-1 blockchain.

The company joined hands with tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. MSFT in August 2023 to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain,

Price Action: At the time of writing, APT was exchanging hands at $6.23, up 13.61% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the meme coin has dropped 38.97%.

Photo by Avi Rozen via Shutterstock

Read Next: