Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise But A Spot ETF Filing Has Sent This L1 Token Flying 13%

Aptos APT/USD blasted with double-digit gains Wednesday after cryptocurrency fund manager Bitwise Asset Management filed an exchange-traded fund application with the SEC.
What happened: The Layer-1 blockchain token rallied over 12% in the last 24 hours, surging past $6 after over a month. The coin's trading volume soared 27.53% to $402.87 million in the 24-hour period.
APT’s advance overpowered market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which rose 5.53% and 5.22%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
The surge came after Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching confirmed an S-1 filing by Bitwise to list shares of Bitwise Aptos ETF.
"It's a big 1st for the Move ecosystem, as promised, Ching said, referencing the programming language used in the Aptos blockchain.
See Also: El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Defiant Amid IMF’s Bitcoin Accumulation Concerns: ‘It Won’t Stop Now, And It Won’t Stop In The Future’
Why It Matters: The S-1 filing is a prerequisite for issuers to file to offer new securities. The firm submitted an ETF filing to Delaware's Department of State's Division of Corporations last week, considered a precursor to an official SEC filing.
The California-headquartered Aptos Labs was built by former Meta Platforms Inc. META engineers and operates a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to power its Layer-1 blockchain.
The company joined hands with tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. MSFT in August 2023 to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain,
Price Action: At the time of writing, APT was exchanging hands at $6.23, up 13.61% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the meme coin has dropped 38.97%.
Photo by Avi Rozen via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.