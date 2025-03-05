March 5, 2025 11:14 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise But A Spot ETF Filing Has Sent This L1 Token Flying 13%

Aptos APT/USD blasted with double-digit gains Wednesday after cryptocurrency fund manager Bitwise Asset Management filed an exchange-traded fund application with the SEC.

What happened: The Layer-1 blockchain token rallied over 12% in the last 24 hours, surging past $6 after over a month. The coin's trading volume soared 27.53% to $402.87 million in the 24-hour period.

APT’s advance overpowered market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which rose 5.53% and 5.22%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The surge came after Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching confirmed an S-1 filing by Bitwise to list shares of Bitwise Aptos ETF

"It's a big 1st for the Move ecosystem, as promised, Ching said, referencing the programming language used in the Aptos blockchain.

See Also: El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Defiant Amid IMF’s Bitcoin Accumulation Concerns: ‘It Won’t Stop Now, And It Won’t Stop In The Future’

Why It Matters: The S-1 filing is a prerequisite for issuers to file to offer new securities. The firm submitted an ETF filing to Delaware's Department of State's Division of Corporations last week, considered a precursor to an official SEC filing.

The California-headquartered Aptos Labs was built by former Meta Platforms Inc. META engineers and operates a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to power its Layer-1 blockchain. 

The company joined hands with tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. MSFT in August 2023 to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain,

Price Action: At the time of writing, APT was exchanging hands at $6.23, up 13.61% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the meme coin has dropped 38.97%.

Photo by Avi Rozen via Shutterstock

APT Logo
APTAlpha Pro Tech Ltd
$5.18-%
Overview
APT/USD Logo
$APTAptos
$6.230.32%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$92198.101.75%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2295.872.42%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$655.012.35%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$400.032.94%
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasAptosAptos LabsBitwise Asset ManagementETF

