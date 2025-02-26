Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge Deeper On Trump's Tariff Threats: Analyst Hopeful BTC Will Touch $93,500 In Relief Rally

Leading cryptocurrencies plunged on Wednesday on fears of a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and Europe.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-4.01%
|$84,586.64
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-5.64%
|$2,334.17
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.32%
|$0.2024
What Happened: Bitcoin sank below $83,000 for the first time in 15 weeks before pairing losses late in the evening. The leading cryptocurrency was down over 21% since its January all-time high.
In the last 24 hours, BlackRock transferred over $160 million in BTC to Coinbase, which were outflows from iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT, according to Arkham Intelligence.
Similarly, Ethereum plunged to an intraday low of $2,255.05, its lowest since Donald Trump's presidential victory.
The continuing price decline was precipitated by reports of Trump's threats to impose 25% tariffs on the European Union.
Over $760 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $606 million in long positions erased.
That said, a recovery to $90,500 would liquidate over $1 billion worth of short positions
Bitcoin's Open Interest fell by 5.45% in the last 24 hours and has collapsed by more than 18% since the beginning of February.
The "Extreme Fear" sentiment strengthened, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, fueling concerns of further downsides.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Kaito (KAITO)
|+43.73%
|$2.48
|Story (IP)
|+19.36%
|$6.83
|Berachain (BERA)
|+9.03%
|$7.34
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.77 trillion, shrinking by 4.91% in the last 24 hours.
Major stock averages snapped a losing streak Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.01% to close at 5,956.06 after four consecutive days of ending in the red. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.26% to end at 19,075.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, closing 0.43% lower at 43,433.12.
Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares rose 3.67% ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, boosting the overall sentiment. The AI behemoth reported a higher-than-expected revenue and earnings per share.
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and investor Rekt Capital noted the formation of Bitcoin's new "CME Gap" between ~$92,700 and ~$94,000
"This offers some confluence to the idea of price revisiting $93,500 at some point in the future as part of a post-breakdown relief rally," the analyst predicted.
CME gaps are the differences in price between the closing price on a given trading day and the opening price on the following trading day on a Bitcoin futures chart.
In a note to Benzinga, Chris Kline, COO and Co-Founder of BitcoinIRA, called Bitcoin's ongoing consolidation phase a "healthy reset."
"Bitcoin has established a more defined trading range following its impressive run to near all-time highs, demonstrating resilience despite short-term fluctuations," Kline added.
The analyst suggested that such periods of measured trading activity typically precede upward momentum.
