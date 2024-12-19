Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Retreat Further As Crypto Liquidations Top $1 Billion: Analyst Lays Out Scenario For BTC Losing $96K Support

The cryptocurrency market cracked further Thursday as risk sentiment remained low following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish statements.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-3.30%
|$97,251.29
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-6.08%
|$3,425.34
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-12.28%
|$0.3159
What Happened: Bitcoin rallied to $102,000 in the early hours but gave up gains as the day progressed, dipping below $96,000 for the first time in over a month.
Similarly, Ethereum lifted above $3,700 only to crash below $3,400 by late afternoon. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency was down over 11% over the week.
Over $1 billion was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $860 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest plunged 4.24% in the last 24 hours, alongside a drop in spot price. That said, the percentage of Binance traders taking long positions for the cryptocurrency rose sharply to 61%, against 38% betting against the asset, according to the Long/Short Ratio.
The "Greed" sentiment weakened in the market, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Movement (MOVE)
|+21.14%
|$0.7626
|Bitget Token (BGB)
|+6.55%
|$4.46
|Mantle (MNT)
|+6.50%
|$1.17
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.33 trillion, following a contraction of 4.91% in the last 24 hours.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped out of its 10-day losing streak Thursday but only just, gaining 0.04%, to close at 42,342.24. The S&P 500 slipped 0.09% to end at 5,867.08, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.10% to 19,372.77.
These moves come a day after the stock market got hammered after the Federal Reserve signaled a hawkish outlook, with fewer rate reductions in 2025 than expected.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields increased to 4.55%, the highest since May 30.
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez commented on Bitcoin's latest moves, stating that if the apex cryptocurrency loses $96,000 as support, it could dip further to $90,000 and $85,000.
Rekt Capital, another influential analyst, stated that if Bitcoin goes below the weekly support level of around $97,800, the 5-week uptrend will be reversed and the coin will enter a corrective phase.
"If this blue weekly support region fails and so does the 5-week uptrend (orange)… then BTC will probably transition into a correction."
