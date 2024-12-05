SentinelOne, AeroVironment, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% points on Thursday.

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. S fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

SentinelOne reported third-quarter revenue of $210.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $209.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue increased 28% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 29% to $859.7 million as of Oct. 31. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,310 in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

SentinelOne shares dipped 14.7% to $24.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

nCino, Inc. NCNO fell 18.7% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO fell 14.4% to $17.59 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter sales results. Also, the company said it expects a 4% decrease in fourth-quarter total revenue.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd . ZJK declined 14.3% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.

KB Financial Group Inc. KB dropped 9.3% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS dipped 8.4% to $538.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.

AeroVironment, Inc . AVAV fell 8.1% to $181.04 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly financial results.

PVH Corp . PVH fell 7% to $105.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 6.4% to $10.72 in pre-market trading. The FDA granted Mesoblast's Revascor Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation in children with congenital heart disease.

Rambus Inc RMBS fell 3.8% to $56.71 in pre-market trading.

