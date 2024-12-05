SentinelOne, AeroVironment, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% points on Thursday.
Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. S fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
SentinelOne reported third-quarter revenue of $210.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $209.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.
Total revenue increased 28% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 29% to $859.7 million as of Oct. 31. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,310 in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
SentinelOne shares dipped 14.7% to $24.45 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- nCino, Inc. NCNO fell 18.7% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 14.4% to $17.59 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter sales results. Also, the company said it expects a 4% decrease in fourth-quarter total revenue.
- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. ZJK declined 14.3% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
- KB Financial Group Inc. KB dropped 9.3% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
- Synopsys, Inc. SNPS dipped 8.4% to $538.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV fell 8.1% to $181.04 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly financial results.
- PVH Corp. PVH fell 7% to $105.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 6.4% to $10.72 in pre-market trading. The FDA granted Mesoblast’s Revascor Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation in children with congenital heart disease.
- Rambus Inc RMBS fell 3.8% to $56.71 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.