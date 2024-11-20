Roku Shares Fell 6% On Wednesday: What Happened?

Roku Inc. ROKU shares traded lower on Wednesday, potentially in response to The Trade Desk Inc. TTD unveiling its new streaming TV operating system, Ventura. Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened: The Trade Desk introduced Ventura Wednesday morning, a platform aimed at improving the efficiency of streaming TV advertising. The system, which is expected to roll out in 2025, addresses inefficiencies in ad supply chains and user experiences while offering enhanced targeting and personalization tools for advertisers.

The announcement appears to have sparked competitive pressure concerns for Roku, a leader in the streaming TV ecosystem. Ventura's planned partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other aggregators may challenge Roku's dominance in the space by introducing a rival platform optimized for advertisers and publishers.

Roku and The Trade Desk operate within the same ecosystem of streaming services and advertising. While Roku focuses on its hardware and streaming platform, it also relies heavily on ad revenue, making it sensitive to competition in the ad-tech space.

The Trade Desk's Ventura initiative emphasizes cross-platform integration and content neutrality, potentially appealing to advertisers looking for streamlined solutions and more transparency.

“We’re at a point in the evolution of streaming TV where we must ensure the supply chain of streaming TV advertising is competitive and transparent, so advertisers can maximize campaign performance, publishers can fund this new golden age of TV, and consumers have a better streaming TV ad experience,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.

“This innovation has to come in the OS, and it has to come from a company that brings the objectivity of not owning any streaming TV content. At The Trade Desk, all we want is a fair marketplace, where supply chain costs are minimized, and advertiser trust can thrive.”

ROKU Price Action: Roku shares closed Wednesday down 6.66% at $68.71 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

