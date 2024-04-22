Matterport, Sea Limited, Ingevity And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Matterport, Inc. MTTR rose sharply during Monday's session.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP announced plans to acquire Matterport in a cash and stock transaction valued at $5.50 per share reflecting an estimated $1.6 billion value.

Matterport shares climbed 184% to $4.93 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Graphjet Technology GTI surged 27.6% to $8.61. Graphjet Technology’s Tham Choi Kuen, CFO, announced the decision to resign due to health reasons, effective immediately.

surged 27.6% to $8.61. Graphjet Technology’s Tham Choi Kuen, CFO, announced the decision to resign due to health reasons, effective immediately. Adlai Nortye Ltd . ANL gained 12.1% to $13.90.

. gained 12.1% to $13.90. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares climbed 11.2% to $1,305.56 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

shares climbed 11.2% to $1,305.56 amid a rise in Bitcoin. Sea Limited SE surged 10.4% to $60.79 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $62 to $70.

surged 10.4% to $60.79 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $62 to $70. Ingevity Corporation NGVT climbed 8.7% to $48.30. Jefferies analyst Daniel Rizzo upgraded Ingevity from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $62.

climbed 8.7% to $48.30. Jefferies analyst Daniel Rizzo upgraded Ingevity from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $62. KB Financial Group Inc . KB surged 8.2% to $50.01.

. surged 8.2% to $50.01. Riot Platforms, Inc . RIOT gained 7.9% to $9.85 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

. gained 7.9% to $9.85 amid a rise in Bitcoin. Guardant Health, Inc . GH climbed 7.9% to $17.31. The Molecular and Clinical Genetics Panel of the U.S. FDA Medical Devices Advisory Committee is scheduled to review the premarket approval application for the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening on May 23, 2024.

. climbed 7.9% to $17.31. The Molecular and Clinical Genetics Panel of the U.S. FDA Medical Devices Advisory Committee is scheduled to review the premarket approval application for the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening on May 23, 2024. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc . LXEO rose 6.7% to $12.86 as the company announced a license agreement to accelerate development of LX2006 for the treatment of friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy.

. rose 6.7% to $12.86 as the company announced a license agreement to accelerate development of LX2006 for the treatment of friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc . LXRX gained 6.5% to $1.7550

. gained 6.5% to $1.7550 Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN shares rose 6.5% to $224.72 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

. shares rose 6.5% to $224.72 amid a rise in Bitcoin. Critical Metals Corp. CRML gained 6.2% to $8.60.

gained 6.2% to $8.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS rose 5.4% to $20.60.

Read More: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts’ Views On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields