12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares rose 43.2% to $0.32 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

shares rose 43.2% to $0.32 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares increased by 28.24% to $23.11. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.

shares increased by 28.24% to $23.11. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. Educational Development EDUC stock increased by 16.39% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock increased by 16.39% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. QuantaSing Group QSG stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million. Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock rose 9.99% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.

Losers

Genius Gr GNS shares declined by 51.3% to $0.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

shares declined by 51.3% to $0.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. MGO Global MGOL stock fell 17.51% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock fell 17.51% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 17.08% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

stock declined by 17.08% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Uxin UXIN shares fell 14.9% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

shares fell 14.9% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 14.21% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

shares decreased by 14.21% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. Regis RGS shares fell 12.16% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.