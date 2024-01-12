12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Aclarion ACON stock rose 21.6% to $3.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Outset Medical OM shares rose 10.61% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.5 million.

Absci ABSI stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.0 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA shares rose 8.71% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Cara Therapeutics CARA stock increased by 7.94% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Losers

Atreca BCEL stock decreased by 21.4% to $0.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Estrella Immunopharma ESLA shares declined by 10.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock declined by 6.41% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.

Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares decreased by 5.17% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Context Therapeutics CNTX shares fell 5.05% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell 5.03% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.