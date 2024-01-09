10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- VOXX International VOXX stock rose 4.1% to $11.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Vision Marine VMAR stock increased by 3.51% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Tarena International TEDU shares rose 2.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
Losers
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 9.7% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEP shares decreased by 5.04% to $39.2.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 4.31% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Polished.com POL stock fell 3.5% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Vroom VRM stock declined by 2.55% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
