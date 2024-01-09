10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

VOXX International VOXX stock rose 4.1% to $11.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

stock rose 4.1% to $11.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Vision Marine VMAR stock increased by 3.51% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

stock increased by 3.51% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Tarena International TEDU shares rose 2.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

shares rose 2.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Losers

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 9.7% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

stock fell 9.7% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Qurate Retail QRTEP shares decreased by 5.04% to $39.2.

shares decreased by 5.04% to $39.2. Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 4.31% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

stock decreased by 4.31% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Polished.com POL stock fell 3.5% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

stock fell 3.5% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. Vroom VRM stock declined by 2.55% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.