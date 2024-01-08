12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2024 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Syra Health SYRA shares rose 21.2% to $1.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • MaxCyte MXCT shares rose 10.23% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares rose 7.73% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
  • MSP Recovery LIFW stock increased by 5.82% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • BrainsWay BWAY stock moved upwards by 5.62% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.

Losers

  • Synaptogenix SNPX shares declined by 8.5% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock decreased by 7.81% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 7.5% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock fell 5.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock declined by 4.96% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

