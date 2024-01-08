12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Syra Health SYRA shares rose 21.2% to $1.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

MaxCyte MXCT shares rose 10.23% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.

Elevation Oncology ELEV shares rose 7.73% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.

MSP Recovery LIFW stock increased by 5.82% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

BrainsWay BWAY stock moved upwards by 5.62% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.

Losers

Synaptogenix SNPX shares declined by 8.5% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock decreased by 7.81% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 7.5% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock fell 5.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock declined by 4.96% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.

