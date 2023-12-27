12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock rose 34.1% to $2.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

Cingulate CING shares moved upwards by 22.05% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares rose 10.69% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Inspire Veterinary IVP shares rose 8.64% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

CytoMed Therapeutics GDTC stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.

Nemaura Medical NMRD shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Losers

Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock decreased by 14.5% to $10.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $656.8 million.

NKGen Biotech NKGN shares fell 9.64% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.

Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares fell 5.91% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares fell 5.9% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 5.77% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

