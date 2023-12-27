12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Jet AI JTAI stock increased by 40.6% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

stock increased by 40.6% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. Nuburu BURU stock increased by 11.49% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

stock increased by 11.49% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. KULR Tech Gr KULR stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. Marti Techs MRT shares rose 5.79% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

Losers

AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock fell 7.3% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

stock fell 7.3% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Complete Solaria CSLR stock fell 6.15% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million.

stock fell 6.15% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares declined by 5.54% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

shares declined by 5.54% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Himalaya Shipping HSHP stock decreased by 5.19% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $280.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.19% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $280.9 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 4.46% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

shares declined by 4.46% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. DSS DSS shares decreased by 4.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.