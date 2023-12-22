12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Big Lots BIG stock rose 7.2% to $7.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.0 million.

Cango CANG shares increased by 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares increased by 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.

J.Jill JILL stock rose 4.97% to $27.2. The company's market cap stands at $288.3 million.

Conn's CONN stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Color Star Tech ADD shares rose 4.74% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Losers

TAL Education TAL stock decreased by 12.4% to $11.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.

Nike NKE stock fell 12.01% to $107.82. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares decreased by 9.84% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $860.2 million.

Forza X1 FRZA shares declined by 9.26% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Genius Gr GNS stock fell 8.29% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.

Foot Locker FL shares declined by 8.21% to $29.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

