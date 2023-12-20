12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.

MoonLake MLTX shares increased by 12.98% to $65.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock rose 11.08% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares rose 9.21% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares rose 8.59% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $644.0 million.

Losers

Jin Medical International ZJYL shares declined by 10.7% to $75.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $581.2 million.

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock decreased by 6.98% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR shares declined by 6.88% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Monogram Orthopaedics MGRM shares declined by 6.77% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.

LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Aclarion ACON stock declined by 5.94% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

