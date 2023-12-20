12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Innovative Solns ISSC stock increased by 9.4% to $8.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares increased by 5.55% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Tigo Energy TYGO shares moved upwards by 5.31% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT shares rose 4.86% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

ESGL Holdings ESGL stock rose 4.71% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Getaround GETR stock rose 4.69% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares fell 4.7% to $0.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas GOL shares fell 4.67% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

OceanPal OP shares declined by 3.76% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 3.53% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 3.42% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Ault Alliance AULT stock fell 3.28% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

