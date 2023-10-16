12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

TD Hldgs GLG stock increased by 7.7% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 17.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

stock increased by 7.7% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 17.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 6.22% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.

shares increased by 6.22% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million. Clarivate CLVT stock increased by 5.15% to $7.55. Clarivate's trading volume hit 143.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

stock increased by 5.15% to $7.55. Clarivate's trading volume hit 143.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. Byrna Technologies BYRN shares increased by 4.38% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares increased by 4.38% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Nxu NXU shares increased by 4.03% to $0.07. At the close, Nxu's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 96.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Losers

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 15.6% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

shares declined by 15.6% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 8.48% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

shares decreased by 8.48% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Addentax Group ATXG shares decreased by 6.33% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares decreased by 6.33% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares fell 5.44% to $0.13. AERWINS Technologies's trading volume hit 156.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

shares fell 5.44% to $0.13. AERWINS Technologies's trading volume hit 156.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 5.1% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

stock declined by 5.1% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 3.14% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.