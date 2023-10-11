12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OpGen OPGN shares moved upwards by 426.8% to $1.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.5 million shares, which is 415.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock declined by 34.1% to $6.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 80.8 million shares come close, making up 14169.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

