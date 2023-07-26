12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NEXTracker NXT stock increased by 9.3% to $42.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, NEXTracker's trading volume reached 219.4K shares. This is 15.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Enovix ENVX shares rose 5.61% to $20.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 777.1K, accounting for 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Nxu NXU shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Freightos CRGO stock increased by 5.35% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $167.9 million.

Vertiv Hldgs VRT stock rose 4.85% to $26.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.

Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Losers

TPI Composites TPIC shares declined by 15.6% to $9.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.3 million.

Carlisle Companies CSL shares fell 6.74% to $255.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Graco GGG shares decreased by 5.19% to $82.26. This security traded at a volume of 59.7K shares come close, making up 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares fell 4.66% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Redwire RDW stock decreased by 4.59% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.

View VIEW shares decreased by 4.26% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 910.3K, accounting for 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

