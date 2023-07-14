12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD stock rose 22.5% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 804.5K shares come close, making up 235.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

stock rose 22.5% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 804.5K shares come close, making up 235.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $0.35. Vivos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 87.5K shares by close, accounting for 54.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $0.35. Vivos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 87.5K shares by close, accounting for 54.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. BridgeBio Pharma BBIO shares rose 6.64% to $19.43. BridgeBio Pharma's trading volume hit 238.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

shares rose 6.64% to $19.43. BridgeBio Pharma's trading volume hit 238.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. Assembly Biosciences ASMB stock rose 6.48% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.

stock rose 6.48% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares increased by 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

shares increased by 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. AIM ImmunoTech AIM stock increased by 6.0% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares declined by 19.8% to $1.94 during Friday's after-market session. Virios Therapeutics's trading volume hit 412.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

shares declined by 19.8% to $1.94 during Friday's after-market session. Virios Therapeutics's trading volume hit 412.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. Minerva Surgical UTRS shares declined by 12.69% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 30.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

shares declined by 12.69% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 30.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. Anitra AZTR stock fell 10.84% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

stock fell 10.84% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock decreased by 7.61% to $0.66. Frequency Therapeutics's trading volume hit 7.7 million shares by close, accounting for 5578.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

stock decreased by 7.61% to $0.66. Frequency Therapeutics's trading volume hit 7.7 million shares by close, accounting for 5578.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. OpGen OPGN stock decreased by 5.72% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

