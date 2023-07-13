12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Frequency Electronics FEIM stock rose 14.1% to $7.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares rose 6.99% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million. Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares rose 6.68% to $44.2. Aehr Test Systems's trading volume hit 374.5K shares by close, accounting for 37.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 6.1% to $0.4. This security traded at a volume of 99.3K shares come close, making up 103.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.0K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.0K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. Daktronics DAKT stock rose 4.7% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

stock decreased by 5.71% to $2.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 190.6K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.3 million. Hitek Global HKIT stock declined by 4.9% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.

stock declined by 4.9% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares declined by 4.83% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

shares declined by 4.83% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million. Remark Hldgs MARK stock fell 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

stock fell 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. Mobilicom MOB stock decreased by 4.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.